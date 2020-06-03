FMCG firms see top line erode as virus batters sales

The top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies had achieved 50-100% of sales that they did last year during the first quarter, depending on their product portfolio, said Pinakiranjan Mishra, sector leader, consumer products and retail, EY. “Companies with a portfolio of health and sanitization products, food and other essentials would definitely perform better." Sales in April were down by as much 65%, while those in May were down by 40% compared to the year-ago period, said an executive of a packaged-foods company. June sales will likely be more encouraging at 80-90% compared to the year-ago period, as the country moved into a more liberal opening up of the economy, said the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Home-grown FMCG firm Dabur India Ltd estimated the impact of covid-19 in its March quarter sales at ₹360 crore.