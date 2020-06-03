FMCG firms see top line erode as virus batters sales

FMCG firms see top line erode as virus batters sales1 min read . 03 Jun 2020
Top FMCG companies had achieved 50-100% of sales that they did last year during the first quarter, depending on their product portfolio
India’s top consumer goods firms saw sales contract in the March quarter as the lockdown led to a disruption in supply chain and closure of stores. The extent of the contraction in sales, however, depended on the products that these firms sold.
The top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies had achieved 50-100% of sales that they did last year during the first quarter, depending on their product portfolio, said Pinakiranjan Mishra, sector leader, consumer products and retail, EY. “Companies with a portfolio of health and sanitization products, food and other essentials would definitely perform better." Sales in April were down by as much 65%, while those in May were down by 40% compared to the year-ago period, said an executive of a packaged-foods company. June sales will likely be more encouraging at 80-90% compared to the year-ago period, as the country moved into a more liberal opening up of the economy, said the executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Home-grown FMCG firm Dabur India Ltd estimated the impact of covid-19 in its March quarter sales at ₹360 crore.
“Food companies have done particularly well as people stayed indoors boosting in-home food consumption," said Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president, Edelweiss Securities. Firms in the beauty segment would see between 0-20% of the sales that they did in the first quarter last year, said market watchers. “Nobody can give a number for it but the beauty sector would see a negative impact," said Roy.
