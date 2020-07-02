FMCG firms wait for small shops in cities to get back into business

While on-the-go consumption saw a significant drop during the lockdown for beverage maker Parle Agro, which sells Frooti and Appy Fizz, the company expects the trend to continue into July. “The out of home or on-the-go consumption segment has seen a significant drop during the months of the lockdown. Similar patterns were seen among all consumer segments and not simply due to the closures of schools and colleges. The biggest drop was seen in April and May, when the strictest lockdown was imposed," said Nadia Chauhan, joint managing director and CMO, Parle Agro.