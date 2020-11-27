FMCG may shrink this year: Nielsen

“While there are some green shoots and some tailwinds, the fact is that headwinds—whether it’s overall consumer confidence, which has plummeted; or GDP, which is yet to get back into the green zone; or inflation, which is still inching towards higher levels; or IIP (Index of Industrial Production), which is still somewhere around the borderline—are outweighing tailwinds," said Rajesh Shirali, lead, data science, South Asia, Nielsen Global Connect.