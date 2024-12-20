Ghost of shrinkflation is back to haunt your snack pack

Also read | Godrej Consumer’s profit warning intensifies gloom in FMCG sector

“Across foods, we will see companies take between 5% to 7% price hikes; some have already started doing that. However, with the kind of increase we have seen (in commodities), this price increase will not be sufficient to mitigate inflation fully.The reason behind this is that edible oil is up 40-45% versus last year, while wheat flour is up 20-25% compared to last year. Sugar prices are up too," saidMayankShah, vice-president, Parle. Price hikes will roll out over the next two to three months, Shah said.