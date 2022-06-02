FMCG volumes dip in Q4 as prices bite

Companies have also made aggressive price hikes to counter cost pressures. NielsenIQ pointed out that rural markets witnessed sharper price hikes than urban markets; prices rose 11.9% from a year ago in rural areas against 8.8% in urban markets. Bigger price hikes may have been taken on packs sold in rural India in the form of reducing grammage, leading to a steeper consumption decline in the countryside. “In continuation from last year, macro-economic indicators are still guiding consumption patterns for the Indian consumer, and they are feeling the impact of the price increase, especially in the food and essentials categories," said Satish Pillai, managing director, India, NielsenIQ.