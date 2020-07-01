FMCGs wait for out-of-home consumption to pick up

“Due to the lockdown, the footfalls on the streets have been adversely impacted, and this has a direct bearing on the out-of-home consumption, especially for impulse categories. It is difficult to put a number to this, but during the lockdown period of end March-end to May, many of the smaller shops and kiosks selling impulse categories were closed," Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director, Perfetti Van Melle India--maker of Alpenliebe candy--said.