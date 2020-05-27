Consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday said it is providing 29 ventilators worth ₹3 crore to government hospitals in Maharashtra, in consultation with the Public Health Department.

The ventilators are being delivered to the Thane Health Department for use in several hospitals across the state.

While three neonatal ventilators and two AR 100C ventilators were delivered few days back, a batch of five Philips ventilators was delivered today. "The remaining ventilators will be delivered over the next few days," said HUL in a press statement.

In early May, HUL had donated 5000 sets of PPEs, 20,000 N95 masks, 2,00,000 gloves, 112 pulse oximeter and 28 oxygen concentrators worth more than 2 crore to the Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra.

In addition to the above, HUL will also be donating seven high flow nasal cannula ventilators worth 17 lakh to the Nair Hospital in Mumbai in the coming week.

