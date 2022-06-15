Focus on suspicious transactions of Srei

Based on an initial audit report by BDO India LLP, Sharma has filed an application with the Kolkata bench of the NCLT on 10 June with regard to disbursements made to a clutch of entities. The application was filed against 14 respondents, including Power Trust, Kanoria Foundation and its trustees, India Power Corp. Ltd, India Power Corp. (Bodhgaya) Ltd, Tuticorin Electricity Supply Pvt. Ltd, Bhaskar Silicon Pvt. Ltd, Green Utility Pvt. Ltd, Environ Energy Corp. India Pvt. Ltd, Meenakshi Energy Ltd, Devi Trading and Holding Pvt. Ltd and certain other entities as reported by the transaction auditor. “It is to be noted that this is an initial filing based on the report submitted by the transaction auditor, and further filings may be undertaken in due course," the regulatory filing said on Monday.

