Focus on Voda tax dispute post Cairn ruling

Experts said if India choses to appeal against the Vodafone arbitration award, it may have to do so in the case of Cairn as well. “Interestingly, today is also the deadline for India to appeal against Vodafone’s arbitral award. Since this is the second case where India has lost an international tax arbitration proceeding, if India chooses to appeal against Vodafone arbitral award, keeping consistency, they will appeal in the Cairn’s case, too," said Rakesh Nangia, chairman, Nangia Andersen India, a consultancy. In the case of Cairn’s tax dispute, India had seized dividend, tax refund and shares to partly recover the dues, he added.