Focus on women’s health as India Inc opens up to menopause3 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 11:44 PM IST
Return to offices and the lack of childcare facilities have led to an increase in the exit of women from the workforce
MUMBAI : Kanti Joshi, 45, a legal consultant in Bengaluru, has pre-menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes and extreme fatigue that creep in during her long and erratic working hours.