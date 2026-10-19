Food services platform Focus Prism raises ₹145 crore from OAKS, buys Chennai-based catering firm FoodExo

Mumbai: Focus Prism, a Coimbatore-based food services platform that raised ₹145 crore from OAKS Asset Management last month, has acquired FoodExo Chennai Pvt. Ltd, underscoring the consolidation of assets in a niche segment and growing institutionalization in a sector currently dominated by global players.
Through the capital infusion, OAKS has taken a significant minority stake in Focus Prism. While the bulk of the proceeds from the fundraise financed the acquisition, Focus Prism also reserved a portion of the capital for other growth plans, Vivek Anand, managing director and founder of OAKS, told Mint. The acquisition was about ₹150 crore in size and was a mix of stock and cash, he added.