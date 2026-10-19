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Food services platform Focus Prism raises ₹145 crore from OAKS, buys Chennai-based catering firm FoodExo

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read19 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
OAKS Asset Management is currently deploying from its second fund, about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 crore in size and raised in 2022.
OAKS Asset Management is currently deploying from its second fund, about ₹1,000 crore in size and raised in 2022.(iStockphoto)
Summary

The bulk of the fresh funding financed the cash-and-stock deal as the catering startup targets 700 crore in revenue this fiscal year through market consolidation.

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Mumbai: Focus Prism, a Coimbatore-based food services platform that raised 145 crore from OAKS Asset Management last month, has acquired FoodExo Chennai Pvt. Ltd, underscoring the consolidation of assets in a niche segment and growing institutionalization in a sector currently dominated by global players.

Mumbai: Focus Prism, a Coimbatore-based food services platform that raised 145 crore from OAKS Asset Management last month, has acquired FoodExo Chennai Pvt. Ltd, underscoring the consolidation of assets in a niche segment and growing institutionalization in a sector currently dominated by global players.

Through the capital infusion, OAKS has taken a significant minority stake in Focus Prism. While the bulk of the proceeds from the fundraise financed the acquisition, Focus Prism also reserved a portion of the capital for other growth plans, Vivek Anand, managing director and founder of OAKS, told Mint. The acquisition was about 150 crore in size and was a mix of stock and cash, he added.

Through the capital infusion, OAKS has taken a significant minority stake in Focus Prism. While the bulk of the proceeds from the fundraise financed the acquisition, Focus Prism also reserved a portion of the capital for other growth plans, Vivek Anand, managing director and founder of OAKS, told Mint. The acquisition was about 150 crore in size and was a mix of stock and cash, he added.

Led by founder and managing director Ganesh Panchanathan, Chennai-based FoodExo is a leading corporate catering company serving various industries. Established in 2011, it began with 60 employees serving 1,000 people and has scaled up to more and 2,000 employees serving 150,000 meals per day as of 2025. Panchanathan has been absorbed into Focus Prism following the acquisition, and is now head of operations - south at the firm.

Market opportunity

OAKS typically backs experienced entrepreneurs in large, secular markets where a good business can compound through scale and operating performance rather than through repeated capital raising. “What attracted us here was the combination of a highly fragmented industry, an experienced founder, and a technology and process platform that can bring consistency, visibility and discipline to a business that has historically been fragmented,” Anand said.

The investment firm is currently deploying from its second fund, about 1,000 crore in size and raised in 2022. Its previous fund, raised in 2017-18, was about 700 crore in size. It has backed consumer-facing companies including Foodlink, InCred, CredAble, Shree, TrooGood, Keus and Wow! Momo across two funds.

Broadly, the institutional food services market in India is over 60,000 crore in size, with the top three players controlling just about 11% of the market, according to a note shared by OAKS. Large institutional food services companies such as Sodexo and the Compass Group have demonstrated how the industry has scaled over time.

Sodexo began in 1966 as a local catering business serving institutions, companies, schools and hospitals, and subsequently expanded across sectors and geographies, including through acquisitions. Similarly, the Compass Group built a global contract food services platform by leveraging acquisitions, sector expansion, purchasing efficiencies and cross-selling benefits.

These companies have transformed a fragmented, operationally intensive industry into a more formalized, tech-enabled and consolidated market, building scaled platforms through organic growth, acquisitions and integration.

Growth strategy

Focus Prism will also follow a similar trajectory of acquiring and integrating high-quality regional, specialist family-run operators where it sees a strategic fit. The strategy will involve bringing businesses onto a common management, technology and procurement framework and will use technology, data, processes, key performance indicators, food-cost discipline, quality and compliance to create repeatability.

Founded by Subramanian Suryanarayanan in 2017, Focus Prism’s early proposition centered on food cost optimization and the clarity technology platform, but the business has evolved into technology-enabled, direct food service operations over the years.

The company operates in more than 25 cities with over 65 kitchens under management. After the acquisition, it has a projected revenue of about 700 crore in the current fiscal year and over 1,500 crore by FY30.

“India has a very large institutional food-services market, but much of it has historically been built around fragmented operators, manual processes, and local execution,” Suryanarayanan said. “Our ambition is to bring technology, process, procurement, quality and operating discipline together on one platform and then use that platform to build scale, both organically and through consolidation.”

With over three decades of experience across food and hospitality, he has worked across hotel and food service operations, with depth in costing and food cost management. He has worked as an independent consultant with many food businesses including Sri Krishna Sweets and Adyar Ananda Bhavan on food cost performance and operating efficiency.

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    Meet the Author

    Priyamvada C

    Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

    rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

    Read Less
    Sneha Shah

    Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

    l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeCompaniesNewsFood services platform Focus Prism raises ₹145 crore from OAKS, buys Chennai-based catering firm FoodExo

    Food services platform Focus Prism raises ₹145 crore from OAKS, buys Chennai-based catering firm FoodExo

    Priyamvada CSneha Shah
    3 min read19 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    OAKS Asset Management is currently deploying from its second fund, about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 crore in size and raised in 2022.
    OAKS Asset Management is currently deploying from its second fund, about ₹1,000 crore in size and raised in 2022.(iStockphoto)
    Summary

    The bulk of the fresh funding financed the cash-and-stock deal as the catering startup targets 700 crore in revenue this fiscal year through market consolidation.

    Gift this article

    Mumbai: Focus Prism, a Coimbatore-based food services platform that raised 145 crore from OAKS Asset Management last month, has acquired FoodExo Chennai Pvt. Ltd, underscoring the consolidation of assets in a niche segment and growing institutionalization in a sector currently dominated by global players.

    Mumbai: Focus Prism, a Coimbatore-based food services platform that raised 145 crore from OAKS Asset Management last month, has acquired FoodExo Chennai Pvt. Ltd, underscoring the consolidation of assets in a niche segment and growing institutionalization in a sector currently dominated by global players.

    Through the capital infusion, OAKS has taken a significant minority stake in Focus Prism. While the bulk of the proceeds from the fundraise financed the acquisition, Focus Prism also reserved a portion of the capital for other growth plans, Vivek Anand, managing director and founder of OAKS, told Mint. The acquisition was about 150 crore in size and was a mix of stock and cash, he added.

    Through the capital infusion, OAKS has taken a significant minority stake in Focus Prism. While the bulk of the proceeds from the fundraise financed the acquisition, Focus Prism also reserved a portion of the capital for other growth plans, Vivek Anand, managing director and founder of OAKS, told Mint. The acquisition was about 150 crore in size and was a mix of stock and cash, he added.

    Led by founder and managing director Ganesh Panchanathan, Chennai-based FoodExo is a leading corporate catering company serving various industries. Established in 2011, it began with 60 employees serving 1,000 people and has scaled up to more and 2,000 employees serving 150,000 meals per day as of 2025. Panchanathan has been absorbed into Focus Prism following the acquisition, and is now head of operations - south at the firm.

    Market opportunity

    OAKS typically backs experienced entrepreneurs in large, secular markets where a good business can compound through scale and operating performance rather than through repeated capital raising. “What attracted us here was the combination of a highly fragmented industry, an experienced founder, and a technology and process platform that can bring consistency, visibility and discipline to a business that has historically been fragmented,” Anand said.

    The investment firm is currently deploying from its second fund, about 1,000 crore in size and raised in 2022. Its previous fund, raised in 2017-18, was about 700 crore in size. It has backed consumer-facing companies including Foodlink, InCred, CredAble, Shree, TrooGood, Keus and Wow! Momo across two funds.

    Broadly, the institutional food services market in India is over 60,000 crore in size, with the top three players controlling just about 11% of the market, according to a note shared by OAKS. Large institutional food services companies such as Sodexo and the Compass Group have demonstrated how the industry has scaled over time.

    Sodexo began in 1966 as a local catering business serving institutions, companies, schools and hospitals, and subsequently expanded across sectors and geographies, including through acquisitions. Similarly, the Compass Group built a global contract food services platform by leveraging acquisitions, sector expansion, purchasing efficiencies and cross-selling benefits.

    These companies have transformed a fragmented, operationally intensive industry into a more formalized, tech-enabled and consolidated market, building scaled platforms through organic growth, acquisitions and integration.

    Growth strategy

    Focus Prism will also follow a similar trajectory of acquiring and integrating high-quality regional, specialist family-run operators where it sees a strategic fit. The strategy will involve bringing businesses onto a common management, technology and procurement framework and will use technology, data, processes, key performance indicators, food-cost discipline, quality and compliance to create repeatability.

    Founded by Subramanian Suryanarayanan in 2017, Focus Prism’s early proposition centered on food cost optimization and the clarity technology platform, but the business has evolved into technology-enabled, direct food service operations over the years.

    The company operates in more than 25 cities with over 65 kitchens under management. After the acquisition, it has a projected revenue of about 700 crore in the current fiscal year and over 1,500 crore by FY30.

    “India has a very large institutional food-services market, but much of it has historically been built around fragmented operators, manual processes, and local execution,” Suryanarayanan said. “Our ambition is to bring technology, process, procurement, quality and operating discipline together on one platform and then use that platform to build scale, both organically and through consolidation.”

    With over three decades of experience across food and hospitality, he has worked across hotel and food service operations, with depth in costing and food cost management. He has worked as an independent consultant with many food businesses including Sri Krishna Sweets and Adyar Ananda Bhavan on food cost performance and operating efficiency.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Priyamvada C

      Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

      rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

      Read Less
      Sneha Shah

      Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

      l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeCompaniesNewsFood services platform Focus Prism raises ₹145 crore from OAKS, buys Chennai-based catering firm FoodExo
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