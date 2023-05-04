‘Follow laws of land’: Google says there is lot of alignment in their vision and India's intent for IT Rules2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Sanjay Gupta, Google India, Country Manager and Vice President, on Thursday informed that company will meet the government requirement around fact-checking.
Google has on Thursday said laws of the land should be followed and there is a lot of alignment in Google's vision and the government's intent behind rules around misinformation.
