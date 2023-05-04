Google has on Thursday said laws of the land should be followed and there is a lot of alignment in Google's vision and the government's intent behind rules around misinformation.

Sanjay Gupta, Google India, Country Manager and Vice President, on Thursday informed that company will meet the government requirement around fact-checking.

"There is no philosophical view more than follow the laws of the land and solve for consumers. Our vision is simple, organise information and make it helpful and safe for consumers. Even the government's intent, when they bring out laws, is to ensure that you make it safe and helpful. I think there is a lot of alignment from why the rules are getting made and what our belief and vision is," Gupta said.

He was responding to a question on his views on the government's proposed norm on fact checks after releasing a report on news consumption trends in India.

Under the rules around misinformation, internet firms like Google, Facebook and Twitter may lose protection under safe harbour if they fail to remove content identified by the government-notified fact-checker as false or misleading information.

The safe harbour clause protects intermediaries from legal action on them for any objectionable content posted online by their users.

The IT ministry will notify an entity that will flag false information posted online pertaining to the government.

The government has proposed to notify Press Information Bureau as a fact checker under amended IT Rules.

The Editors Guild of India has expressed displeasure over the draft rules and called them "draconian" amendments that give the government "absolute power" to determine fake news.

On April 6, the Union government promulgated certain amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, including a provision of a fact check unit to identify fake or false or misleading online content related to the government.

Comedian Kunal Kamra has filed a petition against these rules.

Kamra, in his petition, claimed the new rules could potentially lead to his content being arbitrarily blocked or his social media accounts being suspended or deactivated, thus harming him professionally.

He has sought that Bombay High Court declare the amended rules as unconstitutional and give a direction to the government to restrain from taking action against any individual under the rules.