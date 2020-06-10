Food aggregators pivot to cloud kitchens as online orders surge

Swiggy, which has shut and relocated many of its non-profitable cloud kitchens in May, is also re-looking at its cloud kitchen strategy to solve supply gaps in its operations. “Though dine-in operations are set to resume, it is likely to take some time for consumers to get comfortable with the notion of dining at restaurants. Our strategic investments in cloud kitchens are proving to be crucial in assisting restaurant partners to get their businesses rolling and adapt to the evolving landscape," said a Swiggy spokesperson.