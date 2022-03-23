Food brand aggregator raises 4.8 cr seed round, Ashneer Grover participates

“This is an exciting and challenging opportunity to scale brands with proven demand, which have limited presence with a new vision, skill, and scale. The first step is to focus on operations, back-end processes, and logistics to ensure a smooth supply chain and build the reach of the brands. Data predicts the food market will grow from US$ 58 billion/annum to US$ 88 billion/annum by 2025, and much of this growth will come from the VFM QSR sector," says Abhimanyu Singh Rana, Co-founder. "BBFT strives to celebrate and preserve India’s diverse food culture, by taking many local successes and heroes to the national scale, by enabling brands to scale up efficiently, bringing down CapEx and OpEx while improving product quality and margins," it said in a statement.