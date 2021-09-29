OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Food businesses have to declare FSSAI licence number on all invoices from 1 Oct

Food businesses have to declare FSSAI licence number on all invoices from 1 Oct

FSSAI had in June acknowledged that while FSSAI license number is compulsory on packaged food labels but its adherence was an issue in the case of restaurants, sweet shops, caterers and retail stores.Premium
FSSAI had in June acknowledged that while FSSAI license number is compulsory on packaged food labels but its adherence was an issue in the case of restaurants, sweet shops, caterers and retail stores.
 1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2021, 07:33 PM IST Livemint

The requirement which was announced in June for implementation from 1 Oct, covers cash receipts, purchase invoices, bills etc issued by all businesses, but excludes e-way bills or electronic permits needed for transportation of goods

Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : From Friday, a new disclosure requirement is set to kick in for all food businesses-- quoting Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license number on all invoices issued by them.  

The requirement which was announced in June for implementation from 1 October, covers cash receipts, purchase invoices, bills etc issued by all businesses, but excludes e-way bills or electronic permits needed for transportation of goods within and across states, which are system generated.  

FSSAI had in June acknowledged that while FSSAI license number is compulsory on packaged food labels but its adherence was an issue in the case of restaurants, sweet shops, caterers and retail stores.  

“No new transaction document is being mandated to be issued. The policy seeks to leverage the existing commercial transaction practice and the regulatory requirement under tax laws. Thus FSSAI seeks to maintain minimum compliance cost and still have enhanced data dissemination and disclosure," the FSSAI order issued on 8 June said. The idea is to enforce food safety standards more effectively.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout