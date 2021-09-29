Food businesses have to declare FSSAI licence number on all invoices from 1 Oct

NEW DELHI : From Friday, a new disclosure requirement is set to kick in for all food businesses-- quoting Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license number on all invoices issued by them.

The requirement which was announced in June for implementation from 1 October, covers cash receipts, purchase invoices, bills etc issued by all businesses, but excludes e-way bills or electronic permits needed for transportation of goods within and across states, which are system generated.

FSSAI had in June acknowledged that while FSSAI license number is compulsory on packaged food labels but its adherence was an issue in the case of restaurants, sweet shops, caterers and retail stores.

“No new transaction document is being mandated to be issued. The policy seeks to leverage the existing commercial transaction practice and the regulatory requirement under tax laws. Thus FSSAI seeks to maintain minimum compliance cost and still have enhanced data dissemination and disclosure," the FSSAI order issued on 8 June said. The idea is to enforce food safety standards more effectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.