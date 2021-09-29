Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Food businesses have to declare FSSAI licence number on all invoices from 1 Oct

Food businesses have to declare FSSAI licence number on all invoices from 1 Oct

Premium
FSSAI had in June acknowledged that while FSSAI license number is compulsory on packaged food labels but its adherence was an issue in the case of restaurants, sweet shops, caterers and retail stores.
1 min read . 07:33 PM IST Livemint

The requirement which was announced in June for implementation from 1 Oct, covers cash receipts, purchase invoices, bills etc issued by all businesses, but excludes e-way bills or electronic permits needed for transportation of goods

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : From Friday, a new disclosure requirement is set to kick in for all food businesses-- quoting Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license number on all invoices issued by them.  

From Friday, a new disclosure requirement is set to kick in for all food businesses-- quoting Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license number on all invoices issued by them.  

The requirement which was announced in June for implementation from 1 October, covers cash receipts, purchase invoices, bills etc issued by all businesses, but excludes e-way bills or electronic permits needed for transportation of goods within and across states, which are system generated.  

The requirement which was announced in June for implementation from 1 October, covers cash receipts, purchase invoices, bills etc issued by all businesses, but excludes e-way bills or electronic permits needed for transportation of goods within and across states, which are system generated.  

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

FSSAI had in June acknowledged that while FSSAI license number is compulsory on packaged food labels but its adherence was an issue in the case of restaurants, sweet shops, caterers and retail stores.  

“No new transaction document is being mandated to be issued. The policy seeks to leverage the existing commercial transaction practice and the regulatory requirement under tax laws. Thus FSSAI seeks to maintain minimum compliance cost and still have enhanced data dissemination and disclosure," the FSSAI order issued on 8 June said. The idea is to enforce food safety standards more effectively.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Invesco fires fresh salvo as it takes Zee to NCLT

Premium

Snapchat makes a quiet comeback in India

Premium

Near-term risks in higher education could spell trouble ...

Premium

Facebook asks Oversight Board for guidance on how it re ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!