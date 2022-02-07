Food companies rely more on temp workers as labor shortages persist

Recent strikes across the food industry have contributed to growing reliance on temp workers. Kroger Co. said it hired temp workers to help staff its King Soopers stores in Denver when more than 8,000 unionized employees walked off the job in January, demanding better wages and benefits. Kellogg Co. said last year it was using “temporary replacements" and other workers to run its cereal plants during a strike involving 1,400 employees that lasted more than two months. Both strikes have since ended after workers accepted new contract offers.