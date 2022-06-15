Food delivery apps must give nutrition info: FSSAI

“E-commerce food business operators such as Swiggy and Zomato will now have to do the menu labelling for the food they are selling online. They have to also direct their FBOs (food business operators) to display nutritional value in terms of how much calorie a person is going to intake (in Kcal per serving and portion) and allergen information for the respective food items being sold through the digital platforms," Arun Singhal, chief executive, FSSAI, said in an interview.

