Online food ordering platform Zomato on Wednesday said that India’s food delivery industry is nearing pre-covid levels with the sector now registering 75-80% of pre-covid GMV or gross merchandise value. However, for restaurants, especially those that rely heavily on dine-in, the news isn’t encouraging—Zomato expects several eateries to permanently close down in the near future highlighting the financial stress the sector has endured due to the pandemic.

Zomato expects the food delivery industry to hit pre-covid levels of business in the next 2-3 months, the food ordering platform said in its "State of the Restaurant Industry in India" update—highlighting the ordering behavior of consumers and the state of restaurants in general. Of the restaurants surveyed, Zomato expects 30% to close down permanently; already 10% of those surveyed have shut shop.

India’s eating out market essentially collapsed briefly after the imposition of the nation-wide lockdown.

Delivery services, however, continued to run depending on restaurants that were able to operate during the strict lockdown. But a bulk of the industry that employs millions has lost out on months of business due to restrictions on opening up and the subsequent need to maintain social-distancing in public spaces.

For restaurants, that have taken to delivery strongly and cloud kitchens, things have shown improvement, especially as the country has partially restored economic activity and general consumer anxiety around ordering in has come down.

Restaurants are also back to being listed on online food ordering platforms.

In fact, Zomato noted that the number of restaurants offering food delivery on its platform are at 70% of pre-covid levels.

“Out of this, about 5% restaurants did not offer food delivery services pre-COVID. Most of these are dining out centric places which have shown agility to pivot to food delivery," it said.

During the peak of India’s lockdown order volumes among aggregators Zomato and Swiggy were down to as much as 20% of pre-covid levels. However, by mid-June, order volumes climbed back to 45% of their January levels, according to data from RedSeer Consulting. "The food delivery industry has largely recovered, with the overall sector clocking around 75-80% of pre-COVID GMV," Zomato said in its update.

In all, Zomato delivered 7 crore food orders since the lockdown started on 25 March.

“We estimate that between other food aggregators and direct restaurant channels, Indians have ordered 20 crore times since the lockdown. There have been zero reported cases of COVID transmission due to food delivery," it said.

Despite food delivery seeing encouraging response—and even prompting several restaurants to turn to online ordering in a big way, dine-in orders remain sluggish.

India continues to impose restrictions in serving liquor in premises, effectively prohibiting bars and several restaurants from earning more business.

“The worst hit of course if the dining industry. Dining out industry in India is yet to bounce back and operating at 8-10% of pre-covid levels. Slump in the industry is largely driven by markets being in lockdown, consumers not stepping out due to fear of transmission and restaurants not opening up, even if the city is not in lockdown," Zomato said in its update.

While dine-in orders have shown only marginal improvement, as per data from Zomato, the restaurant industry that essentially thrives on social occasions has a long road to recovery.

Zomato noted that 60% restaurateurs said they estimate to retain less than half of their original business volumes for a few months even post-covid.

For several large chains business including dine-in (wherever permissible), takeaways and online deliveries are still about 25-30% of their pre-covid levels, signaling that the companies have a long stretch to cover.

Further opening up of the market and permitting liquor in restaurants might help them recover lost business.

The pandemic is likely to force several restaurants to permanently shut down. Even in cities where restrictions have been lifted, only 17% dining out restaurants are open for business at the moment which are also running at low capacity, Zomato said.

Out of the 83% restaurants that are not open for business, 10% restaurants have already shut down permanently; Zomato anticipates an additional 30% restaurants to not reopen at all. Remaining 43% are closed right now but likely to open, as the situation becomes better, it said in its report.

Zomato noted that some affluent areas in some cities are clocking higher GMV than before. Such households are less anxious about interacting with delivery executives and are “combining home entertainment with outside food".

Interestingly, with people moving back to their home towns, given workplaces allowed work from home, Zomato saw the shift in ordering patterns too.

The food ordering app noted that 1 out of every 5 users in metros opened their app from a smaller city in the recent weeks, suggesting mobility among India’s urban dwellers.

Going forward, consumers are likely to shift to ordering food online for the time being prompting restaurants owners to plan their business around takeaways and ordering in.

Households are expected to swap spends on eating out with ordering-in.

