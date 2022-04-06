Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy down due to ‘technical issues’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Taking to Twitter, Zomato wrote, “Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Swiggy cares also took to the microblogging site saying: “…we are facing a temporary technical glitch. Please be assured that our best minds are working on the issue at the moment to get the issue resolved at the earliest. Please bear with us till then."
Both Zomato and Swiggy are also being investigated for alleged unfair business practices, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has said.
The order to investigate the firms has come months after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) filed a complaint.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, the firms had reportedly denied the allegation when the NRAI filed the complaint to the CCI in July last year.
The NRAI, which represents over 500,000 restaurants across the country, had asked the CCI to investigate the two companies for allegedly providing priority to some eateries.
The association has also alleged that the two firms provide discounts after charging "exorbitant commissions" from restaurants.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The CCI said the companies' agreements with restaurants could create "entry barriers for new platforms, without accruing any benefit to the consumers".
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!