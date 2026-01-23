10-minute delivery backlash forces a rethink: execution over speed
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 4 min read 23 Jan 2026, 12:21 pm IST
Summary
Food-delivery platforms will need to work harder to acquire customers as speed-led marketing draws flak.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BENGALURU : Food-delivery companies' move to phase out the 10-minute delivery proposition to ease safety and regulatory pressures is likely to push up customer acquisition costs and slow new customer additions—key metrics for building scale—in the short term, according to experts.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story