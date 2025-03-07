IPO-bound Rebel Foods bets growth on 15-minute food deliveries
SummaryRebel Foods has made ‘incremental’ investments in upgrading technology and operations to meet the 15-minute delivery promise, says Sagar Kochhar, EatSure’s co-founder and CEO.
BENGALURU : Multi-brand restaurant operator Rebel Foods, which is gearing up for a public-market listing in 2025-26, expects its newly launched 15-minute food delivery service ‘Quickies by EatSure’ to be a major growth driver in coming years, EatSure’s co-founder and chief executive Sagar Kochhar told Mint in an interview.