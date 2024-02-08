Food inflation expected to be benign this year: Nestlé India CMD Narayanan
Nestlé India reported its full-year and fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Its full-year revenue from operations jumped 13% year-on-year to touch ₹19,126.30 crore.
New Delhi: Nestlé India expects food inflation to be more “benign" this year, and the government’s infrastructure spending to boost jobs and incomes, bolstering consumption of essential items, said a top executive at the packaged foods company.
