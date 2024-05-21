Food regulator FSSAI finds no traces of ethylene oxide in MDH and Everest: Report
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday said that the extensive spices sample testing across the nation has not revealed any traces of ethylene oxide (ETO), a cancer-causing chemical, in the products of MDH and Everest following concerns raised by the Hong Kong Food Authority, news agency ANI reported citing sources.