The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday said that the extensive spices sample testing across the nation has not revealed any traces of ethylene oxide (ETO), a cancer-causing chemical, in the products of MDH and Everest following concerns raised by the Hong Kong Food Authority, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The investigation was carried out after the Hong Kong Food Authority raised concerns of ETO levels higher than permissible amounts in certain spice products sold by Mahashian Di Hatti Pvt Ltd (MDH) and M/s Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd (Everest).

The FSSAI launched a nationwide inspection drive last month--involving all state and union territory food safety commissioners and regional directors—after Hong Kong authority recalled the products and banned certain products of both the companies along with Singapore.

According to the report, the food regulator collected 34 samples of Everest and MDH spices for testing. Nine spice samples were collected from Everest's facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, while 25 samples were collected from the production centres of MDH in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The ANI further reported that the FSSAI, besides testing ETO levels in the spice samples, also tested the products on several other parameters, including moisture content, insect and rodent contamination, heavy metals, aflatoxins, pesticide residues and various microbiological contaminants.

The samples were tested for ethylene oxide at NABL-accredited laboratories.

The report said the food regulator has received 28 lab reports so far. The Scientific Panel of FSSAI analysed the samples and concluded that the alleged chemical ethylene oxide (ETO) was absent in them. The FSSAI is awaiting the results from 6 more samples.

The report further said the FSSAI not only analysed test reports of MDH and Everest, but 300 more spice samples of other brands, however the food regulator didn't find traces of the cancer-causing substance, showing that Indian products are safe for consumption

India is the biggest exporter of spices in the world, followed by Vietnam.

