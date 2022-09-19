Football Sports Development, Deutsche Fußball Liga sign MoU

Football Sports Development, Deutsche Fußball Liga sign MoU1 min read . 02:05 PM IST
Football Sports Development Limited is run as a subsidiary to Reliance Industries Limited and is a commercial partner of the All India Football Federation
Indian company Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the commercial partner of Indian football and the organiser of the Indian Super League, has signed a memorandum of understanding with DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, the organizing body of Bundesliga, a professional association football league in Germany. The two will focus on club initiatives, fan engagement using technology and also have workshops.
The two will raise awareness and find ways to grow their fan bases and also focus on eFootball to develop a commercial model for e-Indian Super League.
Football Sports Development Limited is run as a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited and is a commercial partner of the All India Football Federation.
DFL’s chief Donata Hopfen said: “India represents an exciting emerging market thanks to the already rapidly-expanding interest in football and the active participation among society in recent years, making football the second largest sport within the country. Therefore, and due to its world-renowned passion for sports, India already plays - and will continue to play - a significant role in the context of the Bundesliga’s international efforts in the years to come. Jointly exploring avenues of collaboration and working closely with the ISL will not only benefit Indian and German professional football, but more importantly will be another important step as we support the growth of the world’s favourite sport globally."
An FSDL spokesperson said: “We are always looking at partnerships that will help with the holistic growth of Indian football and bring best practices from global leagues for Indian clubs to learn from. The DFL has been a strong partner to FSDL over the years and this partnership has continued to evolve with a focus on how to give fans the best experience of Indian football. We hope this partnership will benefit Indian football and its passionate fans."
Football in India continues to grow in popularity, and German football has already forged close relations with key Indian football stakeholders in recent years. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have established club partnerships with many ISL clubs, while the German Football Association (DFB) also has an MoU in place with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF).
