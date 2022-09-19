Football Sports Development, Deutsche Fußball Liga sign MoU

DFL’s chief Donata Hopfen said: “India represents an exciting emerging market thanks to the already rapidly-expanding interest in football and the active participation among society in recent years, making football the second largest sport within the country. Therefore, and due to its world-renowned passion for sports, India already plays - and will continue to play - a significant role in the context of the Bundesliga’s international efforts in the years to come. Jointly exploring avenues of collaboration and working closely with the ISL will not only benefit Indian and German professional football, but more importantly will be another important step as we support the growth of the world’s favourite sport globally."