For a 90% haircut, try India’s bankruptcy salon

The low recovery rate isn’t doing any favors to India’s state-run banks, which hold most of the soured loans. Several of them will now own a stake in Jet Airways India Ltd., which last flew more than two years ago. The airline’s landing slots at airports have been given to other carriers, and the pandemic has ravaged the economics of aviation. All this drama to recoup 5% of loans when creditors had only to oust Naresh Goyal, the founder of what was once India’s dominant airline, in time. They didn’t. Even now, Vodafone Group Plc’s India joint venture is struggling to stay afloat because of extractive government demands, but bankers aren’t doing much to protect their exposure to the debt-laden telecom operator.

