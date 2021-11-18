For Alibaba, the property crackdown is another headache

Singles Day, a shopping bonanza in November akin to Black Friday, has been underwhelming this year. Alibaba said gross merchandise volume for the 11-day campaign grew only 8.5% from 2020—the slowest pace ever. Partly that’s because Alibaba wants to keep a low profile amid all the regulatory scrutiny. In contrast with the past when the company would show off how much turnover it generated in just an hour, the company is now emphasizing how the shopping festival has helped small and medium-size businesses as well as merchants in less-developed agricultural belts. Alibaba also mentioned how it has managed to reduce its carbon footprint by using renewable energy in its data centers.