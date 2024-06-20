For Apple’s AI push, China is a missing piece
Raffaele Huang , Jiyoung Sohn , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Jun 2024, 10:57 AM IST
SummaryChatGPT and other Western AI models aren’t available in China, and that is likely to prompt Apple to turn to a Chinese partner to help offer its Apple Intelligence services there.
Apple’s presentation on artificial intelligence this month offered examples of how American iPhone users could soon enjoy AI tools such as a custom emoji generator. No one mentioned China, the second-largest market for iPhones.
