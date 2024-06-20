For Apple’s AI push, China is a missing piece

In the U.S. and most of the rest of the world, the services are powered by Samsung’s own generative AI engine plus the AI capabilities of Google, a longtime Samsung partner. Because Google’s AI model, Gemini, isn’t available in China, Samsung instead turned to two Chinese companies for the Galaxy S24 in China. Baidu is handling “circle to search," text summation and other AI functions, and software maker Meitu enables AI-based photo editing.