For China, Bullying Apple Suppliers Could Backfire Badly

China’s surprise investigation into Apple supplier Foxconn, a key link in the iPhone supply chain, may be intended to send a message. The one Apple and its suppliers actually receive might do China more harm than good.

Chinese authorities have launched tax and land-use probes into subsidiaries of Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, the company confirmed last week. That is surprising since Foxconn, which is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, has long had an amicable relationship with China—and is one of the biggest employers in the country.

There are few public details. But some analysts have speculated that the investigations could be a way for Beijing to demonstrate its displeasure with Foxconn’s aggressive diversification into India and other manufacturing hubs—and away from China.

Alternatively, it could be a warning shot intended for Foxconn founder Terry Gou, who has entered Taiwan’s presidential race, scheduled for January, as an independent candidate. Taiwan’s China-skeptic Democratic Progressive Party currently holds Taiwan’s presidency, and independent candidates friendlier to China, including Gou, risk splitting the opposition vote.

But regardless of the rationale, the move could well speed, rather than slow, the efforts of contract manufacturers and their clients—like Apple—to diversify away from China. It signals that the policy predictability that was long a hallmark of China’s state-capitalist model, at least for business, has badly eroded. Apple and China have more or less grown up together, making their relationship a cornerstone of the U.S.-China economic partnership once called “Chimerica." If Apple and its suppliers aren’t safe in China, few will feel secure themselves.

China is still the undisputed leader in global electronics manufacturing. Around three-quarters of U.S. smartphones were imported from China for the year ended in June, according to U.S. government data. But that figure was nearly 85% in 2021. Rising geopolitical tensions and calls for “de-risking" have led multinational companies like Apple to aggressively diversify their exposure to China toward India and Vietnam. Key turning points appear to have been the Trump-era tariffs and technological restrictions on China beginning in 2018, China’s harsh Covid-19 lockdowns of 2022, and the outbreak of the Ukraine war, which has raised fears of a similar conflict around Taiwan somewhere down the line.

Foxconn’s investment into China has slowed to a trickle since 2018, after a sharp rise in the early 2010s, according to a Goldman Sachs report in March. Foxconn plans to increase its iPhone production in India to around 20 million units annually by next year—which would be equal to about 10% of 2022 global shipments. Around 5.3% of smartphone imports to the U.S. came from India in the 12 months ending in June, compared with just 0.8% the previous year. Around 98% of smartphones sold in India were made in-country in 2022, according to Counterpoint Research.

To be clear, final assembly is a small part of the whole electronics manufacturing apparatus—and Chinese companies have moved up the value chain in the past decade to make more advanced parts. That is one key reason that China’s electronics exports to India and Southeast Asia have increased rapidly.

But knocking heads together at some of the biggest foreign manufacturers in China could still have an impact—in part by muddying companies’ own incentives to slow-walk diversification. Building new factories in Vietnam and India isn’t cheap: Foxconn’s total capital expenditures were over 100 billion New Taiwan dollars, equivalent to $3.1 billion, in both 2021 and 2022, according to FactSet, roughly 60% more than the average from 2015 to 2020.

Average returns on invested capital in the electronics manufacturing services industry globally have trended down to 9% from 12% in 2018, according to Goldman Sachs—which is probably in part due to lower returns at factories in some new locations that take time to reach scale and profitability.

Electronics manufacturers therefore have clear economic incentives not to move out of China too fast in order to maintain margins—as long as returns on capital invested in China don’t take a big hit in the interim. But if Foxconn and its ilk end up getting slapped with big fines, or otherwise caught up in costly political or security quandaries, they could accelerate the exodus out of China.

Regardless, with foreign investment into China in free fall in early 2023, the last thing China needs right now is to undermine confidence even further.

