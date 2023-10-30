For China, Bullying Apple Suppliers Could Backfire Badly

China is still the undisputed leader in global electronics manufacturing. Around three-quarters of U.S. smartphones were imported from China for the year ended in June, according to U.S. government data. But that figure was nearly 85% in 2021. Rising geopolitical tensions and calls for “de-risking" have led multinational companies like Apple to aggressively diversify their exposure to China toward India and Vietnam. Key turning points appear to have been the Trump-era tariffs and technological restrictions on China beginning in 2018, China’s harsh Covid-19 lockdowns of 2022, and the outbreak of the Ukraine war, which has raised fears of a similar conflict around Taiwan somewhere down the line.