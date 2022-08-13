For China’s chip champion, the easy part is over
SMIC, a pandemic beneficiary, now must deal with slowing demand, unstable politics
China’s chip champion had some bumper years thanks to the pandemic. Now it has to grapple with two big problems at once: a drop-off in demand and intensifying geopolitical risks.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China’s top contract chip maker, warned Friday of a chip downturn ahead after it reported slowing revenue for the quarter ended in June. The company’s sales in that April-June period rose 3.3% quarter on quarter. It expects growth to slow further between 0% and 2% this quarter. SMIC benefited enormously from the chip shortage of the past couple of years: Its revenue last quarter was more than double that of the same period in 2019.
Zhao Haijun, SMIC co-chief executive officer, said Friday that the industry has entered a destocking phase, which has triggered panic in some customers, especially smartphone makers. Some parts of the industry supply chain have seen sales seize up as customers cancel orders suddenly due to high inventory. SMIC expects the cyclical adjustment to last at least until the first half of 2023.
The good news is that SMIC’s fabrication plants are still running near full capacity as demand from industries such as automobile manufacturing has helped offset ebbing orders from consumer electronics. Gross margins have also remained stable.
The worsening relationship between China and the U.S. is another risk hanging over the company. Tensions are higher than ever after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. The Trump administration added SMIC to its entity list in 2020, limiting exports of technology to make advanced chips to the company. In recent earnings calls, U.S. chip-equipment makers Lam Research and KLA Corp. said the government is preparing to further tighten restrictions on sales to Chinese companies.
The immediate impact may be manageable given that much of SMIC’s revenue comes from more-mature chips, which should be safe if restrictions are beefed up even more. But new export limits could make it harder for the company to upgrade its technology on commercial terms. The pandemic has boosted demand for more-mature chips, but the shortage could turn into a glut once supply-chain disruptions ease.
Meanwhile, a less tightly coupled U.S. and China is increasingly becoming a reality. Almost 70% of SMIC’s revenue last quarter came from mainland China and Hong Kong, compared with 57% three years earlier. Tudor Brown, a co-founder of SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm, resigned from SMIC’s board of directors, the company said Thursday.
SMIC is a key chess piece for China as it seeks to build its own semiconductor industry. But the worsening U.S.-China relationship and a looming chip downturn will make the company’s job harder.
