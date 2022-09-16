For Cipla, a strong US product pipeline, domestic traction to aid growth

The investor confidence stems from expectations of good growth for the company in the domestic and export markets. A strong pipeline of products in the US may also help the company sustain growth momentum.
Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd in their 15 September report said Cipla’s upcoming launches and pipeline look strong with several high-value products likely to be launched in the next 6-9 months. A review of inhaler and peptide space indicates both of these are less chartered territories by generics where Cipla has US filings, added Jefferies.
The company already performed well in the US markets during the first quarter of FY23 despite high competition. US generics business revenue contributed slightly more than a fifth to overall revenues. The management also remained optimistic on sustaining this run-rate in the coming quarters supported by new product launches in respiratory and peptides
Meanwhile, domestic markets that contribute more than 40% overall remain the most important for the company. The Indian pharma market growth of more than 12% in August indicates strong growth prospects for domestic-focused companies.
Cipla has posted 9% and 12.6% sales CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over FY18-20 and FY20-22, respectively, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services. This was driven by domestic formulations that remained at the forefront to drive growth over FY18-22 with each segment exhibiting a sales CAGR of 11% and 18%, respectively. In addition to the prescription portfolio, Cipla gained notable traction in trade generics/ consumer health (25%/49% sales CAGR over FY18-22, respectively).
Overall, while the growth has remained healthy in the past, the momentum is likely to continue for Cipla. With good domestic growth and expected traction in the export markets, analysts are revising forward estimates.
Analysts at Jefferies have revised Cipla's US sales estimates for FY24 to $769 million from an earlier $736million and revised FY24 EBITDA margin to 24.2% from 23.3% primarily factoring the growth from the key product launches coming up in the next few quarters.