For companies still selling in Russia, ‘essential’ is a loose term

P&G has factories in St. Petersburg and outside Moscow. The company declined to comment on which products it continues to sell or has pulled. The consumer-products giant has raised prices on staples in Russia by nearly 50% to cover added materials and logistics costs and the sinking value of Russian currency, according to people familiar with the moves. Prices are up 25% for laundry detergent, more than 30% for feminine-hygiene products and nearly 50% for baby diapers, the people said.