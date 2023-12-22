Companies
For conglomerates going into bankruptcy, a clearer path is emerging
Summary
- The government is working on a new legal regime to decide how and which group companies should be selected for the rescue act
Clarity is on the cards for conglomerates heading for bankruptcy, with the government working on a new legal regime to decide how and which group companies should be selected for the rescue act.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more