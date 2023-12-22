For conglomerates going into bankruptcy, a clearer path is emerging

So far, of the over 7,050 cases admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), over 800 cases have seen resolution under IBC, while 2,294 cases went into liquidation. Many of these are legacy cases. However, the bankruptcy code has led to the settlement of a large number of payment defaults prior to their admission in tribunals. According to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), till August, over 26,500 applications to NCLT involving default of ₹9.3 trillion have been withdrawn.