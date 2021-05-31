For DoorDash and Uber Eats, the future is everything in about an hour
- Food-delivery apps want to bring you more than your next meal
DoorDash Inc.’s and Uber Eats’ ambitions are bigger than your lunch.
They are after a whole new category of logistics and are increasingly billing their specialty not as food but as speed and convenience. Companies say that so-called next-hour commerce—which includes delivering everything from drugstore staples and alcohol to pet food on demand—is the prize that could sustain their growth and eventually help them turn a profit.
