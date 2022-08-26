For ease of doing biz, century-old Boilers Act to be decriminalized

“Boiler inspectors almost never give us certificates without a bribe. If you self-certify, there will be targeted harassment. There are fixed prices for it in Jharkhand. The current rate to get a boiler inspector to approve a 6-tonne boiler is ₹15,000. The bribe goes up according to the boiler capacity," said a chemical factory in charge who did not want to be named.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}