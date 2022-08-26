Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  For ease of doing biz, century-old Boilers Act to be decriminalized

For ease of doing biz, century-old Boilers Act to be decriminalized

DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain.
2 min read . 02:05 AM ISTRavi Dutta Mishra, Dilasha Seth

The two-year jail provision to be dropped; govt likely to ease 60 more compliances

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The government is set to decriminalize the archaic Boilers Act, 1923, which lays down rules for the operation of steam boilers, to improve the ease of doing business in India.

The government is set to decriminalize the archaic Boilers Act, 1923, which lays down rules for the operation of steam boilers, to improve the ease of doing business in India.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is also likely to ease 60 compliances related to the legislation besides decriminalizing three provisions of the Act, removing the provision for a two-year jail time for violation of the rules. 

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is also likely to ease 60 compliances related to the legislation besides decriminalizing three provisions of the Act, removing the provision for a two-year jail time for violation of the rules. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The proposed changes will affect several industries, including power, automobiles, textiles, breweries and distilleries.

It is part of the government’s reform initiative to improve the ease of doing business in the country and reduce litigation. 

Boiler is an essential tool for a number of industries including power plants, government factories, sugar, textile, feed, auto rice mills and the pharmaceutical industry. “We will soon be decriminalizing Boilers Act, 1923. The jail provision will be dropped for three sections of the Act. Around 30 compliances have already been reduced under the boiler regulation," a commerce ministry official said.

“Boiler inspectors almost never give us certificates without a bribe. If you self-certify, there will be targeted harassment. There are fixed prices for it in Jharkhand. The current rate to get a boiler inspector to approve a 6-tonne boiler is 15,000. The bribe goes up according to the boiler capacity," said a chemical factory in charge who did not want to be named. 

In an earlier interview, DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain said that the department was examining some business-related offences under ease of doing business 2.0 besides extending the duration of licences and cutting the frequency of inspections.

Queries emailed to the ministry of commerce and industry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

States and the Centre have done away with more than 25,000 compliances, and an additional 3,000 compliances are under review for reduction this year. 

Over the last few years, the government has decriminalized as many as 103 offences and removed 327 redundant provisions and laws to reduce the industry’s compliance burden.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.