For iBuyers, the price is right

Big tech has certainly been in the news recently for harmful practices behind the scenes, but its actions in housing aren’t so mysterious. IBuyers have been clear that their businesses are built to mostly make money off of ancillary services like mortgage, title insurance and escrow, rather than on home transactions themselves. Zillow Chief Executive Rich Barton even said on his company’s first-quarter conference call that the margins it was earning “are not what our goal is," noting iBuying can only be a big business when pricing is perceived to be fair to consumers.