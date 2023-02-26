For ice-cream lovers, soaring milk prices may leave a sour taste
Consumers can expect to pay more for their summer treats as many ice cream makers plan to pass on to customers the rising costs of milk
Consumers can expect to pay more for their summer treats as many ice cream makers plan to pass on to customers the rising costs of milk, a key ingredient. Several ice cream makers have, in fact, already effected price hikes in January and February, citing unusually high commodity inflation.
