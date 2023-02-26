For ice-cream lovers, soaring milk prices may leave a sour taste

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, which sells ice creams under the Kwality Wall’s brand, has taken selective price hikes. “Commodity inflation continues to be a significant challenge for the industry. In the current inflationary scenario, our priority is to provide value to consumers, invest behind our brands and protect our financial business model. Given the recent-all round increase in material prices, including dairy, which is a key raw material for ice cream, we have increased prices to consumers selectively in our portfolio, while maintaining key price points for value-seeking consumers," a company spokesperson said.