For Kerala realty, the West Asia war is a double-edged sword

Bengaluru: The West Asia war has had a polarising impact on Kerala's property market, with homebuyer enquiries rising but construction costs, supply chain issues, and delayed projects also rising sharply.
The war has shaken the confidence of the large Keralite diaspora in the UAE and the Gulf region, in general, giving rise to a wave of property enquiries in India. Layoffs in Dubai, a confused regional outlook, and a reassessment of overseas investment options are prompting NRIs to consider both luxury and mid-income homes in Kerala, Sethunath M., chief executive of industry body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) Kerala, told Mint.
“The war has been good and bad for Kerala…People are thinking of coming back, and we expect there will be more requirements for both luxury and mid-income homes in the coming months," Sethunath said.