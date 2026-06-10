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For Kerala realty, the West Asia war is a double-edged sword

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read10 Jun 2026, 05:57 AM IST
Prestige Group and Sobha Ltd, two of Bengaluru's developers with projects in Kochi, Calicut and Thrissur, have both flagged an increase in NRI inquiries in recent weeks.
Prestige Group and Sobha Ltd, two of Bengaluru's developers with projects in Kochi, Calicut and Thrissur, have both flagged an increase in NRI inquiries in recent weeks.
Summary

The West Asia war has driven a surge in NRI property enquiries in Kerala as Gulf-based Keralites reconsider their futures, even as construction costs rise up to 35% and project delays mount due to supply disruptions and a migrant labour shortage. 

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Bengaluru: The West Asia war has had a polarising impact on Kerala's property market, with homebuyer enquiries rising but construction costs, supply chain issues, and delayed projects also rising sharply.

Bengaluru: The West Asia war has had a polarising impact on Kerala's property market, with homebuyer enquiries rising but construction costs, supply chain issues, and delayed projects also rising sharply.

The war has shaken the confidence of the large Keralite diaspora in the UAE and the Gulf region, in general, giving rise to a wave of property enquiries in India. Layoffs in Dubai, a confused regional outlook, and a reassessment of overseas investment options are prompting NRIs to consider both luxury and mid-income homes in Kerala, Sethunath M., chief executive of industry body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) Kerala, told Mint.

The war has shaken the confidence of the large Keralite diaspora in the UAE and the Gulf region, in general, giving rise to a wave of property enquiries in India. Layoffs in Dubai, a confused regional outlook, and a reassessment of overseas investment options are prompting NRIs to consider both luxury and mid-income homes in Kerala, Sethunath M., chief executive of industry body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) Kerala, told Mint.

“The war has been good and bad for Kerala…People are thinking of coming back, and we expect there will be more requirements for both luxury and mid-income homes in the coming months," Sethunath said.

Also Read | Arnya Realestates to raise a second debt fund of ₹1000 crore

Prestige Group and Sobha Ltd, two of Bengaluru's developers with projects in Kochi, Calicut and Thrissur, have both flagged an increase in NRI inquiries in recent weeks.

Praveer Shrivastava, associate director, residential, at Prestige Group, said, “We have seen an increased number of queries from NRIs and expats who are looking at properties in Kochi and Calicut. People are reconsidering investment options and looking outside Dubai. There are also some who have not spent many years in UAE or Dubai and want to come back.”

Rising costs, labour woes

Yet the supply side tells a different story: crude oil price volatility and disrupted global shipping routes have driven up the cost of tiles, PVC pipes, copper wires, and other construction inputs, with some materials rising 30–35%. Kerala, which sources most of its construction materials from outside the state, has been hit harder than others.

S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, managing director, SI Property (Kerala) Pvt. Ltd said that with most construction materials shipped or transported from outside the state, the impact has been significant.

Labour shortages compound the problem as migrant workers from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, the backbone of Kerala's construction workforce, have been slow to return after leaving for the elections.

Also Read | Arnya, Supreme Universal raises ₹1030 crore for Mumbai-focused fund

The net effect is a market under pressure. Industry body Credai Kerala said demand is genuine and non-speculative, unlike the investor-driven pressure seen in north India, but warned that cost escalation and supply-chain stress could reduce the demand increase if left unaddressed. Developers are moving ahead with planned launches, betting that NRI anxiety will build up into signed agreements rather than delayed decisions.

Developers forge ahead

Even as projects completions have been impacted, the launch pipeline in key cities of the southern state looks healthy.

Kochi-based Asset Homes recently said it will launch 28 residential projects in Kerala with an estimated development value of 5,100 crore in 2026-27.

On the commercial real estate front, Bengaluru’s Brigade Group had the foundation stone laying ceremony of its World Trade Center project in Kazhakootam, in suburban Trivandrum.

In its latest post-earnings analyst call in May, Jagadish Nangineni, managing director of Bengaluru developer Sobha Ltd, said the reasons for investment in West Asia and in local markets might be quite different.
“We can see that there can be slightly better opportunities for us to capitalize on the more or renewed interest in India,” he said.

Also Read | Kotak Alts raises ADIA-anchored $1 billion real estate fund


Sobha has project launches lined up in Calicut and Thrissur in the September-ended quarter this year.
Before the war, the southern state was a largely steady market with residential sales split between domestic and NRI-led demand. Over the last decade or so, domestic demand has overtaken NRI demand, which several years ago commanded a large share of Kerala housing sales.

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    Meet the Author

    Madhurima Nandy

    Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

    ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeCompaniesNewsFor Kerala realty, the West Asia war is a double-edged sword

    For Kerala realty, the West Asia war is a double-edged sword

    Madhurima Nandy
    3 min read10 Jun 2026, 05:57 AM IST
    Prestige Group and Sobha Ltd, two of Bengaluru's developers with projects in Kochi, Calicut and Thrissur, have both flagged an increase in NRI inquiries in recent weeks.
    Prestige Group and Sobha Ltd, two of Bengaluru's developers with projects in Kochi, Calicut and Thrissur, have both flagged an increase in NRI inquiries in recent weeks.
    Summary

    The West Asia war has driven a surge in NRI property enquiries in Kerala as Gulf-based Keralites reconsider their futures, even as construction costs rise up to 35% and project delays mount due to supply disruptions and a migrant labour shortage. 

    Gift this article

    Bengaluru: The West Asia war has had a polarising impact on Kerala's property market, with homebuyer enquiries rising but construction costs, supply chain issues, and delayed projects also rising sharply.

    Bengaluru: The West Asia war has had a polarising impact on Kerala's property market, with homebuyer enquiries rising but construction costs, supply chain issues, and delayed projects also rising sharply.

    The war has shaken the confidence of the large Keralite diaspora in the UAE and the Gulf region, in general, giving rise to a wave of property enquiries in India. Layoffs in Dubai, a confused regional outlook, and a reassessment of overseas investment options are prompting NRIs to consider both luxury and mid-income homes in Kerala, Sethunath M., chief executive of industry body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) Kerala, told Mint.

    The war has shaken the confidence of the large Keralite diaspora in the UAE and the Gulf region, in general, giving rise to a wave of property enquiries in India. Layoffs in Dubai, a confused regional outlook, and a reassessment of overseas investment options are prompting NRIs to consider both luxury and mid-income homes in Kerala, Sethunath M., chief executive of industry body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) Kerala, told Mint.

    “The war has been good and bad for Kerala…People are thinking of coming back, and we expect there will be more requirements for both luxury and mid-income homes in the coming months," Sethunath said.

    Also Read | Arnya Realestates to raise a second debt fund of ₹1000 crore

    Prestige Group and Sobha Ltd, two of Bengaluru's developers with projects in Kochi, Calicut and Thrissur, have both flagged an increase in NRI inquiries in recent weeks.

    Praveer Shrivastava, associate director, residential, at Prestige Group, said, “We have seen an increased number of queries from NRIs and expats who are looking at properties in Kochi and Calicut. People are reconsidering investment options and looking outside Dubai. There are also some who have not spent many years in UAE or Dubai and want to come back.”

    Rising costs, labour woes

    Yet the supply side tells a different story: crude oil price volatility and disrupted global shipping routes have driven up the cost of tiles, PVC pipes, copper wires, and other construction inputs, with some materials rising 30–35%. Kerala, which sources most of its construction materials from outside the state, has been hit harder than others.

    S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, managing director, SI Property (Kerala) Pvt. Ltd said that with most construction materials shipped or transported from outside the state, the impact has been significant.

    Labour shortages compound the problem as migrant workers from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, the backbone of Kerala's construction workforce, have been slow to return after leaving for the elections.

    Also Read | Arnya, Supreme Universal raises ₹1030 crore for Mumbai-focused fund

    The net effect is a market under pressure. Industry body Credai Kerala said demand is genuine and non-speculative, unlike the investor-driven pressure seen in north India, but warned that cost escalation and supply-chain stress could reduce the demand increase if left unaddressed. Developers are moving ahead with planned launches, betting that NRI anxiety will build up into signed agreements rather than delayed decisions.

    Developers forge ahead

    Even as projects completions have been impacted, the launch pipeline in key cities of the southern state looks healthy.

    Kochi-based Asset Homes recently said it will launch 28 residential projects in Kerala with an estimated development value of 5,100 crore in 2026-27.

    On the commercial real estate front, Bengaluru’s Brigade Group had the foundation stone laying ceremony of its World Trade Center project in Kazhakootam, in suburban Trivandrum.

    In its latest post-earnings analyst call in May, Jagadish Nangineni, managing director of Bengaluru developer Sobha Ltd, said the reasons for investment in West Asia and in local markets might be quite different.
    “We can see that there can be slightly better opportunities for us to capitalize on the more or renewed interest in India,” he said.

    Also Read | Kotak Alts raises ADIA-anchored $1 billion real estate fund


    Sobha has project launches lined up in Calicut and Thrissur in the September-ended quarter this year.
    Before the war, the southern state was a largely steady market with residential sales split between domestic and NRI-led demand. Over the last decade or so, domestic demand has overtaken NRI demand, which several years ago commanded a large share of Kerala housing sales.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Madhurima Nandy

      Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

      ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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