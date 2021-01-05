Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >For many CIOs, 2020’s digital acceleration was only the beginning
File photo

For many CIOs, 2020’s digital acceleration was only the beginning

3 min read . 02:01 PM IST Sara Castellanos , The Wall Street Journal

  • Technology and processes deployed during the pandemic set the stage for future digital efforts

Chief information officers in 2020 rushed to build digital capabilities that supported virtual operations, from e-commerce features to expanded workplace communication tools. Many of those projects, spurred by the pandemic, will help set the pace of business for the year ahead, they say.

“We’ve accelerated digitally by at least two years," said Corrado Azzarita, global chief information officer at Kraft Heinz Co., one of 45 information technology executives who responded via email to CIO Journal’s annual end-of-year questionnaire. The company deployed a new set of digital collaboration tools for its employees to be able to work from home. It also introduced new digital supply and demand planning tools in the U.S., Europe and Asia, according to Kraft Heinz representative.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.