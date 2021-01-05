For many CIOs, 2020’s digital acceleration was only the beginning

For many CIOs, 2020’s digital acceleration was only the beginning3 min read . 02:01 PM IST
- Technology and processes deployed during the pandemic set the stage for future digital efforts
Chief information officers in 2020 rushed to build digital capabilities that supported virtual operations, from e-commerce features to expanded workplace communication tools. Many of those projects, spurred by the pandemic, will help set the pace of business for the year ahead, they say.
“We’ve accelerated digitally by at least two years," said Corrado Azzarita, global chief information officer at Kraft Heinz Co., one of 45 information technology executives who responded via email to CIO Journal’s annual end-of-year questionnaire. The company deployed a new set of digital collaboration tools for its employees to be able to work from home. It also introduced new digital supply and demand planning tools in the U.S., Europe and Asia, according to Kraft Heinz representative.
