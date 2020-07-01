For most of the banned Chinese apps, India is a significant market

Among other apps that were banned, Bigo Live, a live streaming app and Likee, a video streaming app, are very popular in India too. Likee has run several engagement campaigns on its platform in association with leading Indian brands. For instance, in 2019, Likee partnered with Salman Khan Films to promote Dabangg 3. According to Sensor Tower, Likee had 6.1 million new installs, while Bigo Live has 2.1 million users in June alone. Likee made $776,000 in India through user spending in the app, according to Sensor Tower. The ad revenue is not included.