For PhonePe shift to India, Walmart gets $1 billion tax bill2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 04:06 PM IST
PhonePe is shifting its headquarters to Bangalore, similar to online retailer and former parent company Flipkart.
PhonePe is shifting its headquarters to Bangalore, similar to online retailer and former parent company Flipkart.
Walmart Inc. and other PhonePe shareholders will have to pay nearly $1 billion in tax after the digital payments company shifted its headquarters to India, according to people familiar with the matter.