For Reliance, with Love: Russian oil has supercharged profits

On Friday, India joined the U.K. and Italy in announcing new taxes on energy companies to finance a ballooning fiscal deficit. India’s government said diesel and gasoline exports would attract levies of 13 rupees—equivalent to around 16 cents—and 6 rupees per liter, respectively. No sunset date has been given. Reliance shares, after their steep drop, regained a bit of ground by the end of the day Friday and were flat Monday.