For some luxury brands, selling up may be as important as selling
Burberry’s new creative designer could lure new shoppers—and perhaps a deep-pocketed buyer too
It is becoming harder to succeed as an independent luxury brand. Ideally, Burberry’s talented new designer and the weak pound can tempt an overseas buyer.
The British luxury brand hired a fresh creative director this week. Daniel Lee, who left the Kering-owned fashion label Bottega Veneta in November, starts Monday. The London-based brand also has a new chief executive, Jonathan Akeroyd, and is looking for a chief financial officer.
Since jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. was taken over by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in 2021, Burberry is one of a handful of independent listed luxury companies left without a controlling shareholder. For years, there has been talk that it would be a takeover target, but no serious bid materialized. Coach’s owner Tapestry did make an approach in 2016, but was brushed off.
The stock is even cheaper today than it was back then, trading at 15 times projected earnings, roughly a 20% discount to the average for big European luxury names. And the pound’s weakness could help Burberry win more customers, particularly from the important U.S. market, boosting sales and profit margins.
The sterling crisis may also attract an overseas suitor looking to buy cheap British assets. The currency is trading at its lowest levels against the dollar since the 1980s and has fallen 5% against the euro this year. But Burberry is still a big mouthful. Factor in a 30% takeover premium, and a bidder would probably need to fork out around £9 billion, or roughly $10 billion.
First, Burberry needs to get itself out of a tricky corner. The brand is too expensive to be mass market, but isn’t perceived to be as upmarket as Louis Vuitton or Gucci. This translates into weak pricing power. Up to 40% of everything Burberry sells is discounted, according to Bernstein luxury analyst Luca Solca.
Five years of trying to push upscale hasn’t amounted to much. Operating margins increased just 1.4 percentage points to 18.5% in its latest full year compared with four years ago, around the time the former CEO launched an overhaul. While big luxury conglomerates like LVMH and Kering saw a huge surge in sales during the pandemic, Burberry stagnated: Retail sales in 2021 were roughly flat compared with 2019 even as peers grew more than 20% on average, UBS notes.
Barring a few exceptions like Moncler, independent luxury brands are at a disadvantage today. Burberry used to be a digital leader: It was one of the first labels to go on Facebook in 2009 and to live-stream its runway shows. Now, powerful rivals like LVMH are heavily outspending it in tech. The biggest brand owners also have more leverage to get better deals with ad agencies and landlords—an important group now that luxury companies have more of their own shops.
Smaller stand-alone labels are weighing their options. The founder of Italian label Tod’s recently decided to take the business private, offering shareholders little more than its 2000 initial public offering price. Shoemaker Christian Louboutin sold a stake in his business to Exor, the investment vehicle of the Agnelli family.
Mr. Lee turned Bottega Veneta into a buzzy brand, growing sales almost a third during his time there. His handbag designs, a category which is much more lucrative than ready-to-wear, sell well. Repeating this performance could boost the lower-than-average profit margins at his new employer.
Burberry has been one of luxury’s worst performers for shareholders. Over the past five years, the stock has returned 2.5% a year on average including dividends. Only troubled Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s have been more disappointing. Mr. Lee has a track record with fashion fans, but the real coup for Burrbery’s all-new C-suite would be to attract a corporate buyer.