For some luxury brands, selling up may be as important as selling

Barring a few exceptions like Moncler, independent luxury brands are at a disadvantage today. Burberry used to be a digital leader: It was one of the first labels to go on Facebook in 2009 and to live-stream its runway shows. Now, powerful rivals like LVMH are heavily outspending it in tech. The biggest brand owners also have more leverage to get better deals with ad agencies and landlords—an important group now that luxury companies have more of their own shops.